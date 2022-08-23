Cleveland Police PC accused of shop urination 'an excellent officer'
A police officer accused of urinating in a clothes shop fitting room while she was drunk and off duty wept as her boss said she was an excellent officer.
A disciplinary panel was told PC Amelia Shearer relieved herself in Urban Outfitters in York on 11 September.
Insp Christian Duree of Cleveland Police told the hearing PC Shearer was a "spot-on" officer who dealt with the public well.
PC Shearer denies an accusation of gross misconduct.
The disciplinary panel at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium was told the retailer paid £492 to have the cubicle professionally cleaned and the store's nine fitting rooms had to be closed.
PC Shearer denies urinating in the store and lying to her boss afterwards.
Insp Christian Duree told the hearing the PC had phoned him after the incident.
'Embarrassed and mortified'
Insp Duree said during the 15-minute call PC Shearer admitted being drunk but said she had not been disorderly and had not been arrested.
He said: "Amelia was upset, crying down the phone to me, she was embarrassed, in her own words 'mortified'."
He said the probationer told him she had been drinking and socialising and she had been stopped by a police officer who said she had been accused of urinating in the shop.
"She told me she had been in the shop and had been in the cubicle to try clothes on," Insp Duree said.
"She was adamant she had not urinated in the changing room."
PC Shearer wept when her barrister Joan Smith asked Insp Duree, who had been in charge of the PC's development for a year, for his opinion of her.
"From my experience as a police officer she has been absolutely spot-on, an excellent officer," he said.
"She deals with members of the public exceptionally well."
On Monday, Olivia Checa-Dover, for the force, said PC Shearer had initially told her inspector she had been trying on clothes in the cubicle, but that account was wrong, and had actually gone in to adjust her bra.
The hearing is expected to conclude on Wednesday.
