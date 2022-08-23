Thieves raid Stockton charity's superstore causing £10k damage
A charity for children and adults with autism says it is "devastated" after thieves broke into one of its buildings and caused about £10,000 of damage.
The Daisy Chain Project's superstore in Stockton was targeted on Saturday.
Spokeswoman Emily Keavney said the Portrack Lane site raised 30% of its income last year and was already affected by the cost of living crisis.
Cleveland Police is investigating and appealed for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to contact them.
The charity was launched in 2003 and provides a range of support services to autistic children, adults and their families.
As well as raising income, its superstore is the base for its employability programme which supports adults with skills and work experience on its shop floor and in its coffee shop.
Ms Keavney said thieves broke into the site from the roof.
"We don't know their motives at all - it's terrible to target anywhere but to target somewhere that raises money directly for a charity it's devastating," she said.
The charity has received support from the community offering their help and hopes to raise funds at an open day on 29 August.
"It's really nice when the local community comes together like that but such a shame it's in such horrible circumstances," Ms Keavney added.
Cleveland Police said it had received a report at 08:45 BST on Sunday that the site had been broken into and scenes of crimes officers attended.
"Inquiries are under way and we would appeal for anyone with information to get in touch."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.