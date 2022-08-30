Concern over 'dangerous' Guisborough tree branch
- Published
A man fears a "dangerous" tree branch could "kill a child" if it falls.
Paul Burns from Guisborough said he had been complaining for months to Redcar and Cleveland Council but no action had been taken.
He said the tree on Stokesley Road, which is near Galley Hill Primary School and close to a bus stop, was in danger of splitting.
The council said there was no immediate danger but a specialist company would be carrying out remedial work.
Mr Burns said: "This is a dangerous branch, I have worked on farms and taken trees down and I know what can happen from experience.
"They [the council] seem to think the problem is going to go away, but I had a look at it yesterday and today and there are children riding up on bikes past it.
"If that tree falls it will kill a child, it is that serious.
"It's a very dangerous branch in a very dangerous position."
The 72-year-old said the branch was not far away from a bus shelter and people had to go directly underneath it to get to the bus, the Local Democracy Reporting Service. said.
A council spokesman said: "Safety is always our priority and we thank this resident for alerting us to this potential problem.
"Following this contact, our officers have inspected trees right across this location and, while establishing there is no immediate danger, we can confirm that we have engaged a specialist company to conduct remedial work not only on this tree, but 21 others which have been found to have evidence of the fungal disease ash dieback causing damage to branches."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.