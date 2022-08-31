Teesside airport disappointed at loss of Loganair Newquay flights
A North East airport has said it is disappointed after an airline cancelled flights to Cornwall.
Loganair has pulled out of its routes from Newquay airport in Cornwall including services from Teesside and Newcastle International airports.
The move has come as part of a dispute between the airline and the Cornish airport.
Teesside Airport said it would "continue to work with numerous airline partners" to find other routes.
The seasonal service from Teesside to Newquay had been due to end at the end of October anyway but the airline has said it has also decided to "curtail" its Summer 2023 plans as well, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Newcastle will also lose its four weekly flights to Newquay with a Loganair spokesman saying the decision had been made with a "heavy heart".
A spokesman for Teesside Airport, which recorded losses of £11.8m and also lost a route to London earlier this year, said: "We are disappointed to see Loganair has pulled its routes to Newquay on what appears to be a disagreement between the airline and Newquay-Cornwall airport.
"We continue to work with numerous airline partners to look at growing our route connectivity."
