Darlington kittens may have died during dog fighting training - RSPCA
- Published
Four kittens found dead in a box may have been used in dog fighting training, the RSPCA has said.
The animals, believed to be about three weeks old, were found in a cardboard box in Darlington, the charity said.
Although the circumstances of their deaths are "unclear", the animals had suffered puncture wounds.
RSPCA inspector Gemma Lynch said there had been similar cases in the area where cats had been used as part of the training for dog fighting.
She said: "It does seem a bit strange that all four had suffered similar wounds and their bodies had been placed in a cardboard box, which was found in a back alley.
"The worst case scenario is that, sadly, they have been used to train dogs to fight.
"We have had incidents of dog baiting in the region previously."
The RSPCA has launched a Cancel out Cruelty campaign which appeals for public support in investigating suspicious animal deaths.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.