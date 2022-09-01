Stockton cannabis farm worth £500k seized in house raid
A cannabis farm with an estimated street value of £500,000 has been seized.
About 500 plants and thousands of pounds worth of equipment were found at a house on Shaftesbury Street in Stockton, Cleveland Police said.
The force said officers "forced entry to the address following reported concerns" and inquiries were "ongoing to trace those responsible".
Ch Insp Pete Littlewood said preventing the drugs being sold was a "success".
"Firstly in stopping those who take drugs from being harmed," he said, adding: "And in disrupting organised criminal gangs who often exploit people into growing these farms for their own financial gain."
The raid was part of Operation Resolve, a crackdown on the supply of drugs.
