Crack cocaine found in Middlesbrough vehicle headed for crusher
- Published
"Eagle-eyed" council officers have been praised for recovering crack cocaine from a vehicle which was headed for the crusher.
Members of Middlesbrough's community safety team had seized the Volkswagen, which had been abandoned on a street in the town.
As it was due to be disposed of, they spotted the drugs, with a street value of £1,800, inside in a drawstring bag.
It was handed in to Cleveland Police and an investigation is now under way.
Middlesbrough mayor Andy Preston congratulated the officers "for an amazing double-whammy".
"This nuisance vehicle was headed for the crusher, but thanks to their diligence we've taken a sizeable haul of Class A drugs off the street as well," he said.
"That's great work, and yet another example of our relentless commitment to clean up our communities for law-abiding residents."
