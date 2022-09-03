Redcar's Regent Cinema: Further delay to create space to sell snacks
A lack of space to sell snacks to filmgoers has been blamed for a further delay in the opening of a new cinema.
Merlin Cinemas said a "hiccup" meant the opening of the Regent in Redcar would be put back "a week or two".
But Redcar and Cleveland councillors are demanding to know why the design flaw was not noticed earlier.
The opening of the cinema, finished earlier this year, had been delayed during a lengthy search for a new operator.
Merlin said the cinema's foyer also did not have a proper box office and sales counter and the changes required would delay the opening, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The three-screen Regent replaced its 1920s-built predecessor which was closed in 2018 after being declared unsafe.
Councillor Billy Wells, an independent who represents the Newcomen ward, said: "The front entrance area where they intend to sell the popcorn and sweets isn't big enough, crazy isn't it?
"So there are alterations to be done already, which doesn't bode well.
"It's an oversight really, but surprisingly it hasn't been picked up before now."
Coatham ward Councillor Carl Quartermain said: "While you can appreciate a business wanting to make changes to suit their operation there are some concerns and some obvious questions that need to be asked of the relevant cabinet member.
"Why wasn't any of this picked up at the planning and consultation stage and why did the cabinet member sign it off without a quality control audit, paying attention to these important details?"
A statement from Merlin said: "There was no space for all the modern cinema snacks that patrons now love.
"All there really was room for was one-ticket terminal and maybe a few bags of confectionery.
The company also said the reception desk was "right by the automatic doors meaning that anyone in the queue would cause the doors to keep swinging open, which would be really unpleasant for waiting patrons in the height of winter".
It said: "We are working with the council to relocate this area to the other end of the foyer in what otherwise would have been a manager's office."
It added that it was "not worried" about the additional work needed and planned to open the cinema in mid-October in time for half term.
The £9m cinema was paid for by funding from the Tees Valley Combined Authority and was due to open in the spring.
A council spokesman said: "The Regent will be a major asset for the whole borough and we are delighted to have an experienced, well-regarded national operator in Merlin.
"We are working closely with the operator and can confirm that we will be making alterations to the lobby.
"Making minor alterations to accommodate the operator was always expected and has been budgeted for and we are pleased that the main works came in under budget."
