Nine fans arrested at Middlesbrough v Sunderland derby
- Published
Nine football fans have been charged after Monday night's Tees-Wear derby match was marred by disorder.
Cleveland Police praised the vast majority of fans for their behaviour as Middlesbrough beat Sunderland 1-0 at the Riverside Stadium.
However, there were "pockets of disorder" including coins and bottles thrown at officers, the force said.
Nine men, aged between 18 and 42, have been charged with various crimes including public order offences.
Match commander, Ch Insp Darren Bainbridge, said: "We recognise that the vast majority of people attending the fixture were genuine fans who simply wanted to enjoy the game with their families and friends.
"There were, however, pockets of disorder which resulted in arrests and officers having to wear protective equipment."
Four men aged 42, 41, 38 and 21 were charged with public order offences, two - aged 18 and 23 - were charged with being drunk and disorderly, a 34-year-old with failing to comply with a football banning order, an 18-year-old with being drunk inside a sports ground and a 23-year-old with failing to comply with a direction to leave.
They are all due to appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court on 20 September.
