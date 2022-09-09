Queen Elizabeth II: Where you can pay tribute to monarch
Plans are being released for where people can pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
The United Kingdom's longest-reigning monarch died at Balmoral on Thursday at the age of 96.
Councils across the area are organising books of condolence and places where floral tributes can be left.
Flags are being flown at half mast as a period of national mourning begins. Landmarks will also be lit purple.
In Middlesbrough, books of condolence have opened at the Central Library and the Town Hall Box Office "to allow the people of Middlesbrough to pay their respects", the council said.
A spokesman said floral tributes can be placed at the side of the Central Library in Centre Square with people "politely asked to place flowers away from the fire escape steps".
Middlesbrough mayor Andy Preston said: "People all over the United Kingdom will remember the Queen with warmth and affection in the coming days."
A book of condolence has been opened at Redcar Civic Centre and it will be open daily until 17:00 BST on the day after the Queen's funeral.
Redcar and Cleveland Council said there would also be similar books at:
- South Bank Library
- Guisborough Town Council office
- Loftus Town Council office
- Saltburn, Marske and New Marske Parish Council office
- Skelton and Brotton Parish Council office
- Lockwood Parish Council office
Redcar and Cleveland mayor Stuart Smith said: "We will remember her as someone whose duty always came first and who carried out that duty in an impeccable fashion on every occasion.
Stockton Council has opened books of condolence in the following libraries:
- Billingham Library
- Ingleby Barwick Library
- Norton Library
- Stockton Central Library
- Thornaby Central Library
- Yarm Library
The council has also said floral tributes can be left at:
- Billingham - John Whitehead Park (circular grassed area near to the Café)
- Ingleby Barwick - IB Leisure (Blair Avenue)
- Norton - on the Green
- Stockton - Parish Gardens (grassed area adjacent to the church)
- Thornaby - Five Lamps landmark (Mitchell Avenue)
- Yarm - grassed area off West Street near St Mary Magdalene Church/Yarm Parish Church
Lighting in Stockton town centre, riverside and on Newport Bridge will be set to purple in line with national guidance every night until the funeral, the council said.
Council leader Bob Cook said the Queen visited the borough several times, adding: "Local people remember those days with great fondness and affection, and of course more recently we've seen the local and national celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee.
"We know people will want to pay their respects."
Books of condolence will open at Hartlepool Civic Centre and Borough Hall at 13:00 BST on Friday while the council has also launched an online book of remembrance.
Flowers can left at the two grassed areas in Victory Square, with any floral tributes left elsewhere to be moved to the approved area.
In Darlington flowers can be placed at the Market Cross in the town centre and a book of condolence will be available to sign from 13:00 BST at the Town Hall Civic reception.
An R'n'B festival that was planned in the town this weekend has been postponed as a mark of respect.
Officials at Durham County Councils said they would announce plans shortly.
There is also a national online book of condolence.
