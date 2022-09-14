Hartlepool bagpiper plays daily tributes in memory of the Queen
A lone bagpiper is playing daily tributes in memory of the Queen.
Chris Pearson, from Hartlepool, began his musical homage at the town's headland on Thursday when the late monarch's death was announced.
To honour Her Majesty, he will perform along the beauty spot until her funeral is held on Monday.
"I just thought it was my way of saying thank you," said Mr Pearson, who took up the bagpipes as a child when he lived in Scotland.
Each day, more and more people have been going to watch Chris.
His solemn performances initially attracted small crowds, which have grown by the day since footage of his playing was shared on social media.
"When I got down there was no-one there, I just started playing," he told BBC Radio Tees.
"I played for about 15 minutes and gathered a crowd of around 20 or 30, which impressed me enough.
"The next day we saw numbers double, and double again."
Mr Pearson, who has been playing the bagpipes for 24 years, said his performances were "humbling" and his way of saying "thank you".
"I'm trying to make it around the headland going to different sites that have a military background or have a bit of history behind them - so they have that sentimental link to the Queen," he said.
"I have seen a few tissues here and there, especially on the first night.
"For the older generation, to have see the Queen all the way through her reign, it obviously meant a lot to them.
"It's nice that I can bring those emotions forward so they can remember her themselves."
Meanwhile, a two-minute silence was held at Redcar racecourse on Tuesday, which saw its first meeting since the Queen's death.
An ardent supporter of racing, Her Majesty had a number of runners at the Teesside track over the years, and twice won its premier prize, the Zetland Gold Cup, in 1968 and 2009.
"It's really lovely to have her name, the name of the Queen, on the roll of honour board that we have alongside the parade ring," said Amy Fair, general manager of the racecourse.
