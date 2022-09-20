Darlington: Llama filmed running alongside A66 goes viral
- Published
A driver has spoken of his surprise after spotting a llama running along the side of a road.
James Tadman was travelling to Ingleby Barwick, Teesside, with his girlfriend when they saw what they thought was a white horse on the A66 on Sunday.
While the footage has proved a hit online after it was captured on camera the fate of the animal - or where it came from - is not yet known.
"I didn't think it would have a big as reaction as it has," Mr Tadman said.
The video has been shared on social media and viewed more than 300,000 times
The llama, filmed near the Darlington Arena, was travelling westbound towards Blackwell, County Durham.
Not everyday you see an Alpaca galloping down the A66 near Darlington. 😂 pic.twitter.com/MOLZoW23Ke— James Tadman (@jtaddy93) September 18, 2022
The couple had been out for the day in Richmond, North Yorkshire, with their four-month-old puppy when they came across the confusing scene.
Mr Tadman's girlfriend, Jasmine Marie, 24, filmed the animal while he drove.
"Cars were slowing down and pulling over in case it suddenly went into another direction," the 29-year-old said.
"Thankfully it was running on the left side of the road and not on the side of road towards onward traffic.
"I just hope the llama is safe and well - it certainly raised a few llama-bells."
Durham Police said it had received reports of what was described as an alpaca at about 15:20 BST on Sunday.
"Officers carried out a search of the area but were unable to locate [it]," a spokesperson said.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.