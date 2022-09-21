Billingham Quorn workers to strike for eight days in pay row
Workers at the Quorn factory on Teesside are to walk out for eight days in a row over their pay.
More than 60 staff at the meat-free paste production site in Billingham will strike on 30 September and from 1 to 8 October, the Unite union said.
A four per cent rise and £1,000 bonus were rejected after members had asked for a nine per cent increase in line with RPI inflation in April.
Quorn said it hoped to "reach a resolution" through ongoing talks.
The union has warned further strikes will go ahead if the dispute is not resolved and claimed it could lead to "shortages" of Quorn products in supermarkets.
It said those striking include fermenter and chiller technicians, maintenance and laboratory staff and effluent treatment plant staff, which are "vital to the running" of the factory.
"Our members have been left with no choice but to strike after Quorn put forward a pay offer with no meat on the bone," said Unite regional officer Fazia Hussain-Brown.
"The responsibility for any Quorn product shortages will be the company's for refusing to put forward a decent rise even though it is not short of money. A pay deal our members can accept needs to be tabled."
A spokesperson for Quorn said: "We are aware of the potential industrial action at our manufacturing site in Billingham, and through ongoing discussions with our employees and their union, we hope to reach a resolution."
