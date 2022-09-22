Hartlepool station's disused platform demolition work begins

Digger on rails lifts rubble into skipDave Charnley Photography
The disused platform has been removed and will be replaced

The demolition of a disused platform at a station has begun as part of a £12m refurbishment.

Platform 3 at Hartlepool station is being replaced while there are also plans to extend the second platform and build a footbridge.

Hartlepool Council said the the work should be completed in time for the Tall Ships Festival in July 2023.

Currently only one platform is used by trains heading both north and south up the coastal line.

Dave Charnley Photography
The platform had not been used for a number of years

The council said the improvements would "help provide more capacity to enable future service for routes".

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said up to 650,000 passengers used the station each year before the Covid-19 pandemic, and works were also being carried out to improve stations in Middlesbrough, Billingham and Darlington.

Shane Moore, leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: "By the time Hartlepool is once again in the international spotlight when we host the Tall Ships again next year, we will have a railway station fit for the 21st Century."

Tees Valley Combined Authority
A new platform and footbridge will be built

