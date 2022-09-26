Teesside University unveils Beth Mead celebration plaque
- Published
A plaque celebrating Beth Mead's role in helping England win the European Championship has been unveiled at her former university.
The 27-year-old from Whitby, who was Euro 2022's Golden Boot winner and best player, studied sports development at Teesside University.
The Arsenal winger has also set up a scholarship at the Middlesbrough-based university for female footballers.
The university said Ms Mead was a "fantastic ambassador".
All 23 members of England's winning squad have had a golden plaque unveiled at a local club or location that was important during the early stages of their footballing journey.
Ms Mead was part of the university's Elite Athlete Scheme which supported her to achieve her sporting goals, including helping her start her professional career at Sunderland.
Will Jones, head of sport at Teesside University, said: "We are incredibly proud of Beth and everything that she has achieved.
"She is a fantastic ambassador for our university and for the region as a whole."
