Seaham care home's therapy rabbits stolen in hutches
Thieves unscrewed hutches from the garden of a care home and stole three rabbits.
Residents at Murton Grange are said to be "devastated" after the rabbits - which were used for daily therapy sessions - were taken on Wednesday.
The pets had helped the 10 young adults with learning disabilities and autism deal with anxiety, staff said.
One rabbit managed to escape and was found by staff huddled up, sheltering under the remaining hutch.
Two hutches which had been nailed to the garden fence were unscrewed during the theft.
Support worker Jack Wetherell said they had had seven rabbits at the home, near Seaham, for more than three years to use as a "diversion technique" to help anxious residents.
"They come into the garden and really enjoy sitting and watching the rabbits or holding and stroking them," he said.
"We had a real attachment to them and everyone here, including the staff, are devastated."
Officials at the home are now looking for a shed to house the remaining four rabbits safely overnight.
Until then staff are bringing the remaining rabbits indoors at night.
