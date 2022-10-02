Drivers warned of A66 overnight closures near Thornaby
A busy route on Teesside will be subject to overnight closures for carriageway replacement work, motorists have been warned.
The A66 between the A1130 junction near Teesside Park shopping complex and the A19 will be shut between 20:00 and 06:00 BST from Sunday to Friday.
Bridge joints will also be replaced on the stretch over the Old River Tees.
National Highways said the work was essential and would "bring better journeys to thousands of drivers".
'Disruption to a minimum'
While closures are in place, traffic will be diverted from the A66 via the A19 and A1130.
Michael Morgan from National Highways said: "The new carriageway will greatly improve journeys on this busy route, making it smoother and safer while reducing the need for further closures in the future.
"To keep disruption to a minimum we are carrying out the work overnight, however, we still advise drivers intending to travel during those times to plan their journeys in advance and allow more time to reach their destination."
