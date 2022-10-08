County Durham family lobby Downing St for NHS trust inquiry
A family calling for a public inquiry into a health trust following the deaths of three teenage girls have handed in a petition at Downing Street.
It was delivered by Michael Harnett, who cycled 280 miles (450km) from his home in County Durham in memory of his stepdaughter Christie, who took her life in June 2019.
Mr Harnett said "things need to change" at hospitals run by Tees Esk and Wear Valley NHS Foundation Trust (TEWV).
The trust said it was "deeply sorry".
Christie took her life at Middlesbrough's West Lane Hospital. Two months later, Nadia Sharif, 17, died there and Emily Moore, 18, took her life in February 2020 at Lanchester Road Hospital.
Family 'heartbroken'
Mr Harnett, of Newton Aycliffe, said he wanted Prime Minister Liz Truss to know how many families had been let down by the trust.
He said: "We were always told Christie was in hospital for her own safety. We thought if she was there she would get better, but she never did.
"What is it going to take for someone to look at the trust and see things need to change?
"The last three years have been horrible. A massive part of us is missing. It's the worst thing you can ever feel."
Christie's grandmother, Casey Tremain, who was also in London, added: "We were complaining about getting things changed, for us to be listened to, but they didn't listen and Christie died.
"I'm never going to be the same again. My heart is broken. This is how it's always going to be because we know she should still be with us."
The trust is to be prosecuted by the Care Quality Commission over the youngster's death as it had "failed to provide safe care and treatment".
TEWV said: "Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Kristie, Emily and Nadia for the loss they have suffered and we are deeply sorry.
"Significant changes have been made since 2019 in staffing and the way we treat those in care, and we are working hard to deliver the changes the families have every right to expect."
