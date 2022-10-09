Bishop Auckland murder inquiry after man dies in alleged assault
A murder inquiry has begun after a man died following an alleged assault.
Police and paramedics were called to Tenters Street in Bishop Auckland just after 05:00 BST, where a 40-year-old was pronounced dead.
A man aged in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody, Durham Police said.
A police cordon remains in place and people are being urged to avoid the area while the investigation continues.
Det Supt Lee Gosling said the investigation was in its early stages as officers worked to establish what had happened.
"I would like to reassure residents that we believe this to be an isolated incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it," he said.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.
