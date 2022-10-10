Grangetown murder investigation: Two arrested over cyclist death
Two men have been arrested after a cyclist died in an incident on Teesside which police are treating as murder.
The 22-year-old suffered serious head injuries in a collision involving a VW Golf in Birchington Avenue, Grangetown, on Thursday night.
He was taken to James Cook University Hospital, but died on Sunday.
Cleveland Police said the men, aged 21 and 22, had previously been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and were now in custody.
A 30-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
