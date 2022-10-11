James Cook Hospital team cut out tumours aided by robots
Surgeons using robots can now remove lung tumours with a single incision.
Surgeons at Middlesbrough's James Cook University Hospital are said to be the first in the UK to perform the pioneering procedure.
The technique ensures patients have a quicker recovery time with many walking the same day.
Patient Polly Marsh, 51, who had five tumours removed, said she was up hours after surgery and hoped to be out running again soon.
The team, led by cardiothoracic surgeon Joel Dunning, were taught the technique - known as uniportal robotic surgery - by Shanghai-based thoracic surgeon Diego Gonzalez Rivas.
Mr Gonzalez Rivas said: "By using only three robotic arms with the help of an assistant we can do the robotic surgery through a single hole without the need for more incisions.
"We have created a new approach which is less invasive so it's fantastic."
Ms Marsh had tumours on her lungs - identified as potential secondary cancers - which needed to be removed and tested.
As part of the new procedure she said she was initially put into a scanner where all her tumours were marked with a fluorescent dye so surgeons could see what they were doing.
"Three of them were marked up but they actually took five out, so I was delighted," she said.
"I would imagine if somebody had told me I was going to have lung surgery and have five different areas of my lung cut out I would have thought I'd be out cold for ages, but I was up the same day."
Kickboxer Graham Fletcher was also one of the team's first patients.
The 60-year-old said: "This is my third dose of cancer.
"I had testicular cancer in 2015 and then it moved into the lymph nodes in my stomach. The last time when they cut me open I took two months to heal and I had to roll out of bed.
"This time I was concerned they were taking out so much lung it would impact on my kickboxing and my lifestyle, but I was up and about the next day.
"I was hungry as anything, but I had two meals, and lots of cups of tea, and I just bounced back."
Mr Fletcher said the only evidence of him having major surgery was a small cut under his arm.
"I do a lot of training - they said four weeks before I can train again, but I'll see how it goes by next week," he added.
