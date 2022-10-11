Eaglescliffe building site death: Teenager arrested
A teenager has been arrested after a man died at a building site.
Cleveland Police said officers were called to the site in Urlay Nook Road, Eaglescliffe, in Stockton, at 10:00 GMT on Monday.
A force spokeswoman said a man in his 50s died at the scene.
An 18-year-old man from Hartlepool was arrested in connection with the death and released while inquiries continue. No details of how the man died have been released.
