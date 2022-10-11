Jasreet Klare: Man charged in Bishop Auckland murder inquiry
- Published
A man has been charged with murder following the death of another man in County Durham.
Jasreet Klare, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services were called to Tenters Street in Bishop Auckland just after 05:00 BST on Sunday.
Inderjit Klare, of Spennymoor, was arrested a short time later and has now been charged.
The 42-year-old will appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
Tributes have been paid to Jasreet, of Durham, with his family saying their "hearts are broken".
