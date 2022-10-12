Middlesbrough: Man arrested after pedestrian injured in 'hit and run'
A man has been arrested in connection with an alleged hit and run which left a pedestrian critically ill.
The 34-year-old was crossing Newport Road in Middlesbrough at about 22:30 BST on Friday when he was struck by a car, which was later found abandoned.
He was taken to James Cook University Hospital where he remains stable.
A 39-year-old man was held on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop and has been released under investigation.
Cleveland Police said he was also arrested on suspicion of having no insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.
A car with "extensive damage" was discovered about half an hour later in the Whinney Banks area of the town, and police said it may have been linked to what happened.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or saw a black Volkswagen Passat at around the time should contact police.
Officers are also appealing for dashcam or CCTV footage.
