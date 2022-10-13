Savannah Marshall: Mum of Hartlepool boxer jokes about getting bungalow
- Published
As boxer Savannah Marshall gears up for the biggest fight of her life, her mum is hoping a win could mean a new home.
Joking aside, Christine Marshall says she is "getting a little nervous" but is not worried about the bout with American Claressa Shields.
The battle to be named undisputed middleweight champion was scheduled for September, but was postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Christine said her daughter's passion for boxing started at 11 years old.
Talking to BBC Radio Tees, Christine said Savannah decided to go along to Hartlepool Headland Boxing Club after seeing one of the neighbour's boy's with a trophy and thinking: "I want one of them."
"She went for a few weeks and they kept her sitting on the bench but I told her 'don't give in', and her potential was spotted by one of the coaches who asked her to give it a go," she said.
"I thought it would be a passing phase but it never was. Wind, rain, sleet or snow she would go to boxing and she would run on dark nights along the sea front and come home soaking wet, she absolutely loved it."
Savannah has held the WBO middleweight title since 2020 and remains the only boxer to have beaten Claressa Shields - when they met as amateurs in 2012.
Described as "one of the fights of the year", the 31-year-old, with what her mum calls a "range as long as this back street" is taking it all in her stride, and not getting drawn into the pre-fight name calling.
She will be supported ring side at the O2 Arena by her parents, who are travelling to London.
"I'm getting a little bit nervous but I'm not worried, I'm more worried about the £7 price of a pint, I won't be getting any of them, compared to the price here of £2.50 at the King John Tavern," Christine said.
And what about the promise of a new house?
"My bungalow, I might be getting that on the Sunday," Christine laughs.
Commentary of the fight will be on BBC Radio Tees from 21:00 BST on Saturday.
It's the fight we've all been waiting for.— BBC Sport Tees (@BBCTeesSport) October 12, 2022
🏴 Marshall 🆚 Shields 🇺🇸
🏟️ O2 Arena, London
📅 15.10.22
⏰ Build-up from 9pm
🎙️ @pauladdo
🗣️ @RobLawTees + @stuskithechamp #ShieldsMarshall | #BBCBoxing
