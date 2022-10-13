Middlesbrough: Teenager arrested after man stabbed in Gresham Road

Gresham Road, MiddlesbroughGoogle
Cleveland Police were called to a report of an assault in Gresham Road at 22:40 BST on Wednesday

A 59-year-old man is being treated in hospital after suffering stab wounds in a late-night assault.

Cleveland Police said officers were called to Gresham Road in Middlesbrough at 22:40 BST on Wednesday.

They said the man, whose injuries are not believed to be life threatening, remains in a stable condition in James Cook Hospital.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. The road remains closed.

Police have asked anyone who saw what happened to contact them.

