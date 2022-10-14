Alife Row: Boy killed in Redcar motorbike crash was much loved

Alfie RoweFamily handout
Alfie Rowe was killed in a motorbike crash in Redcar

A 16-year-old boy who died when a motorbike he was on crashed into a wall was "much loved", his family has said.

Alfie Rowe was declared dead at the scene of the crash in Cotswold Drive, Redcar, at about midnight on Wednesday.

An 18-year-old man also on the bike was taken to James Cook Hospital with critical head injuries.

In a tribute released through Cleveland Police, Alfie's family said he was a "much loved son and grandson" who would be "sorely missed".

Flowers have been left at the scene of the crash in Redcar

