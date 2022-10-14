Middlesbrough: Second arrest over stabbing
- Published
A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a man in Middlesbrough.
The 59-year-old victim is in a stable condition in hospital after being attacked at about 22:40 BST on Gresham Road on Wednesday, Cleveland Police said.
His injuries are not believed to be life threatening, the force said.
Two males aged 16 and 18 have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and released on bail.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.