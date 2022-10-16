Grangetown residents ecstatic at drug-taking neighbours' eviction
People living next to a house used as a crack cocaine den say they are "ecstatic" its tenants have been evicted.
The house in St James Court in Grangetown near Middlesbrough was visited by drug dealers carrying machete knives down their trouser legs for protection.
Missing children were also found at the property, which is now boarded up.
One resident living nearby said the tenants were "an absolute nightmare".
His family had struggled to sleep at night and were concerned for their baby son and children who would play out in the cul-de-sac, the Local Democracy Service (LDRS) was told.
"There were lots of nights with people screaming and shouting," the resident said.
"I have seen them in the front garden smoking crack and heard them shouting and arguing about who has smoked the last of the crack."
His partner said she was "ecstatic they are no longer here".
The house had been occupied by a unnamed 52-year-old woman who held 48 criminal convictions.
Her partner was arrested and later convicted for possessing heroin and Class C drugs following a search of the property.
Teesside magistrates granted a closure order after an investigation by Cleveland Police and anti-social behaviour officers from Redcar and Cleveland Council.
Cul-de-sac residents also reported regular verbal abuse and fights, drugs being openly taken in the front garden, a caravan being set on fire, and motorbikes and cars revving engines, the LDRS said.
A nearby resident said the evicted tenant had asked for an extension cord to be put through her window "because they had no electricity and they wanted to use ours".
She said: "We said no, as you would. Most normal neighbours would just ask for a cup of sugar or some milk."
Another neighbour said she had been abused and had eggs thrown at her.
"If they found anything they wanted they'd just take it," she said
Insp Neil Deluce said it was "entirely unacceptable" for people to behave in this way.
He said the force would take action against anyone who did, and urged residents experiencing anti-social behaviour to report it.
