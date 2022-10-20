Quorn staff strike at Billingham plant in row over pay
- Published
Workers at the Quorn factory on Teesside are beginning a further strike in a row over pay.
More than 60 staff at the meat-free paste production plant in Billingham are walking out, the Unite union said.
A 4% rise and £1,000 bonus were rejected after members had asked for a 9% increase in line with RPI inflation in April.
Quorn previously said it hoped to "reach a resolution" through ongoing talks.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said the offer put forward by the company was a "real-terms pay cut and completely unacceptable".
"Quorn and [its owners] Monde Nissin can absolutely afford to put forward a better offer to ensure these workers are paid fairly.
"Our members are determined that they will do just that and they have Unite's total and unwavering support during these strikes."
Striking workers include fermenter and chiller technicians, maintenance and laboratory staff and effluent treatment plant staff.
In a statement released ahead of previous strike action which began at the end of September, Quorn said: "Through ongoing discussions with our employees and their union, we hope to reach a resolution."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.