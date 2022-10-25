Cleveland Police officer sacked for misconduct after cannabis find
- Published
A Cleveland Police officer who was found with cannabis at his home has been found guilty of gross misconduct.
A hearing was told two hand-rolled cigarettes containing the drug - one of which had been partially smoked and had his DNA on it - were discovered in a search of his home in March.
Anthony Simpson admitted possession and was given a £90 penalty notice.
The sergeant, who had worked for the force for 15 years, was found guilty of misconduct and has now been sacked.
'Not plausible'
In a statement to the hearing at Scotswood House in Thornaby, he said he had never smoked cannabis in his life and had never failed a drugs test.
It was also told that he had struggled with anxiety and mental heath and had considered smoking the cigarettes when he was at his lowest point, but never did.
But Cleveland Police's Chief Constable Mark Webster said "he didn't believe it was plausible that the officer forgot he was in possession of the cannabis and at no stage had he identified where the drug had come from".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.