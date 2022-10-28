Married off-duty police officers praised for saving runner's life
- Published
Two married police officers have been hailed for saving the life of a runner when he collapsed.
The husband-and-wife duo were off duty and driving home when they spotted a man face down on a footpath and unconscious in Middlesbrough.
Liam and Jayne Goodall jumped out of their car and carried out CPR while calling for an ambulance.
Dad of two Oliver Williams, 40, who has since recovered, tracked the couple down after an appeal on BBC Radio Tees.
The three have now launched a fundraising campaign to install a defibrillator in the Tollesby area of the town.
Det Sgt Jayne Goodall, from Cleveland Police, said: "I'm sure that anyone would have done the same if they had found themselves in our position, we joined policing to help people and we were glad to be able to help OIiver."
Mr Williams had been out running on 31 August when he fell ill at around 18:15 BST.
The couple jumped out of their car when they saw him on the ground in Glendale Road.
They spoke to a crowd that had gathered, and realised they were the only people able to offer medical assistance.
Ms Goodall began CPR when she noticed he had stopped breathing, while her husband PC Liam Goodall rang the ambulance service.
They both then took turns to carry out CPR, while paramedics arrived and treated Mr Williams with adrenaline and a defibrillator.
'Real-life super heroes'
He was taken to intensive care at James Cook University Hospital being allowed to recover at home with partner Caroline and their children Esther and Sidney.
"I can't thank Liam and Jayne enough for what they did for me," he said.
"Without their life-saving actions, I wouldn't be here today. I'll forever be in debt to both Liam and Jayne, they really are real-life super heroes."
Mr Goodall, of Durham Constabulary, said the couple had been unaware of the locations of any local defibrillators, particularly on an evening.
"We have since researched this and found that survival rates for those suffering a cardiac arrest are 20% higher with the use of a defibrillator, which is why we are now coming together with Oliver and his family to fundraise," he added.
Durham Chief Constable Jo Farrell described both officers' actions as "a selfless act" while Cleveland Police Chief Constable Mark Webster called them a "credit to policing".
"I will be really pleased to present them both with a Chief Constable's Commendation for their actions," he added.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.