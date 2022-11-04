Vicky Glass murder: Appeal to find lorry driver in 22-year-old case
- Published
A lorry driver seen with a woman before she disappeared more than 20 years ago may have information about her murder, detectives say.
Vicky Glass was last seen being dropped off by a taxi driver in Middlesbrough at 04:00 BST on 24 September 2000, three days after her 21st birthday.
Cleveland Police said it now knew Ms Glass met a lorry driver hours before who gave her money.
Her body was found six weeks later in a stream in Danby, North Yorkshire.
Detectives said CCTV footage showed Ms Glass in the Cannon Park area of the town with a friend.
The friend told them Ms Glass had a conversation with a lorry driver and left some belongings with him, agreeing to meet him later.
Officers - who are keen to speak to the lorry driver - describe him as white, aged in his mid-30s at the time, with a broad build and a distinctive mole on his face.
They also say the CCTV shows Ms Glass wearing light-coloured trousers, a light-coloured top, white trainers and a dark coloured puffer style jacket.
'Feel the loss'
More than 200 hours of footage have been reviewed since last year after Cleveland Police's Historic Investigation Unit was given additional funding by the Home Office to look into the case.
The force said it would be returning to Danby and Det Ch Insp Peter Carr, who is leading the investigation, called on residents "to try and think back" to November 2000.
"Vicky did not have access to a car and wasn't known to frequent or have any association to Danby therefore the inquiries being undertaken are crucial and we ask the residents to help if they can," he said.
Ms Glass's family said she "deserves justice and [they] hope that this reinvestigation puts those responsible behind bars".
In a statement they said: "As a family we have been through turmoil, especially as mam Deborah passed away without any answers, knowing Vicky's killer is out there and people have information that they are not coming forward with."
Four people have been arrested in connection with Ms Glass's murder since 2000, but all were released without charge.
Officers said she had been pressurised into sex work to fund a heroin addiction and that this continued to be a line of inquiry.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.