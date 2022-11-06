Fireworks and rocks thrown at Cleveland firefighters
Firefighters had fireworks and rocks thrown at them in "several violent incidents" while responding to bonfire callouts in the North East.
Cleveland Fire Brigade's group manager Lee Brown said crews were attacked before 20:00 BST on Saturday.
The fire service said CCTV and bodycam footage had been handed in to police.
Mr Brown tweeted that the violence was "unacceptable", while the brigade added the offences "would not be tolerated".
Cleveland Police has been contacted for more information.
