'Horrifying' freezer dumped in Darlington was full of dead pigeons
A chest freezer stuffed full of dead wood pigeons has been found dumped in a residential street.
Darlington Borough Council workers made the grim find when they were called to the rear of Roseberry Street and Greenbank Road on Wednesday.
It is thought the birds, which numbered more than a hundred, were destined for the food industry.
The council said whoever had left them "decomposing in the back lane" would be found and prosecuted.
Environmental crime coordinator Paul McQuillan said: "It's very gruesome, an unlocked freezer full of wood pigeons, decomposing in a back lane, which could've been found by a child... it's just so unpleasant.
"I think it's been dumped by someone who goes shooting and when they have enough birds, they sell them on to a game dealer, but on this occasion there's been a issue with the freezer, perhaps it's broken down and they've just dumped it."
A council worker raised the alarm after discovering the freezer in the lane, which has been blighted with fly-tipping in the past.
It is thought it was left sometime after Tuesday and anyone living nearby who has information has been asked to contact the council.
