Middlesbrough Sikh-run homeless food kitchen prepared to feed more
- Published
Volunteers at a food kitchen helping homeless people say they are preparing to feed more people.
Every week the Middlesbrough Sikh Temple cooks fresh vegetarian meals and takes them out to anyone in need in the town centre.
The initiative has been running for seven years and volunteers said demand was always high in the winter months.
Gurmail Singh told BBC Radio Tees: "Whatever numbers we get they'll be fed, no-one ever leaves empty."
"We can always go and get chips for them, no-one will ever leave Guru Nanak's Food Kitchen without food, we won't have that."
Every Sunday at 17:00 GMT after the Gurdwara service volunteers take hot food and snacks in a trailer to the Zetland car park and hand out about 30 to 50 meals.
Jagat Singh said: "For whatever we dished out it's not enough, we'd like to do more and more.
"The most rewarding part of my time is helping people week in, week out, as part of the Free Kitchen which sees us go out and feed the homeless."
One of the people benefitting was a man who had fallen on hard times but was "getting back on his feet" following a relationship break-down, he said.
He said the volunteers were "good, kind people and always respectful".
Another man said he knew he would always get a "decent meal every week", while "surviving the winter" in his sleeping bag.
Gurmail Singh added: "It's an amazing feeling knowing we can help people, that's our philosophy."
"The most important thing is whatever these guys - whatever they are going through - we're here for them, to give them a hot meal, to have a full belly," he added.
"We're here for everybody, it doesn't matter what colour you are, what religion you are - we are here to help."
