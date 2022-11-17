Darlington: Council tax to be dropped for young care leavers
- Published
Young people leaving care will not have to pay council tax in Darlington following a change in policy.
Those aged under 25 are expected to be exempt from the charge from April.
The move, which is recommended for approval, will be targeted help for a specific group as many of them have to start living independently earlier than their peers and without family support.
The estimated cost to Darlington Borough Council will be about £6,000 a year.
Young care leavers already benefit from a council tax support scheme but it is means tested, so some people still have to contribute.
'Minimal financial implications'
Councillor Scott Durham told a cabinet meeting: "The council has a responsibility to support care leavers as they develop the skills and confidence to live independently.
"The changes will make the application for council tax support for care leavers easier to administer and it has minimal financial implications."
Councillor Jon Clarke, who had lobbied for the change, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service he welcomed the policy and thanked colleagues for enabling it to come through.
The cabinet agreed to recommend the policy to the full council for approval.
At an earlier meeting, housing and revenues director Anthony Sandys said: "Sometimes we are pursuing them for very small amounts of money.
"What we're proposing instead is from April next year having an exemption… which will mean automatically they won't have to pay any council tax until they reach the age of 25."
Care leavers in Scotland and Wales are already exempt from the charge but the situation is varied across England.
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said: "It is up to local authorities to decide if council tax should be paid by young care leavers."
