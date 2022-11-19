Cleveland firefighters issue World Cup cooking warning
Football fans celebrating the World Cup in pubs are being advised to buy takeaway meals rather than start cooking when they get home.
Cleveland Fire Brigade issued the message as part of a warning to people not to cook while drinking and watching the football.
It said a third of house fires start in kitchens and "it may be easy to get distracted while watching games".
The World Cup kicks off in Qatar on Sunday and concludes on 18 December.
Area manager of protection, prevention and engagement Robin Turnbull said: "We want everyone to enjoy themselves but just remember that football, alcohol, and cooking is not the best team selection.
"If you are celebrating in the pub, it is probably best to make it your goal to have a takeaway on the way home rather than trying to cook when you get in.
"If you are at home with friends why not warm-up with the teams by preparing a meal before kick-off."
He also said smoking is "another danger" and while "the best result is not to smoke at all", those that do should discard cigarettes safely and avoid smoking in bed.
Other tips issued by the brigade include:
- Take the pan off the hob and turn the cooker off if leaving the kitchen while cooking
- Don't drink and fry
- Dispose of chip pans which the brigade said cause 20% of all accidental home fires in the UK and instead use a thermostat-controlled deep fat fryer or an air fryer
- Clean burnt food and fat from cookers, hobs, grill pans, toasters and microwaves
- Turn off appliances when cooking is finished
