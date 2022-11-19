Gainford Hall removed from risk register after work
A tenant is being sought for a Jacobean hall after restoration work saw it removed from Historic England's register of buildings at risk.
Gainford Hall, eight miles from Barnard Castle, was built in about 1603 for the village's vicar John Cradock.
Owner Raby Estates said a major renovation has now been completed with the eight-bedroom hall listed for rent for about £3,500 a month.
The Grade I-listed building had been listed at risk for more than 20 years.
Raby Estates said it funded the restoration, which has included keeping original features such as fireplaces and a split-level interior, by selling land for new housing in the Gainford and Staindrop areas.
Steel ties have been installed on the main walls while a new roof and timbers have been built and all external walls repointed.
Raby Estate's chief executive, Duncan Peake, said he was "extremely pleased" at the the removal from the register, adding: "It was our primary aim to restore this extremely important building to its former glory, preserving it for future generations.
The hall's dovecote has also been removed from the risk register after a full renovation.
Raby buildings manager Phillip Dent, who oversaw the work, said: "Both Gainford Hall and the dovecote are important local buildings from a bygone age that now have their place in the modern world."
Interior works are due to be completed by February 2023.
