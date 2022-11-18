Cleveland inquiry into sextortion reports targeting teenage boys
Parents are being warned by police after a "concerning" number of reports involving teenage boys being blackmailed on social media.
Cleveland Police told parents to be "vigilant" over sextortion - where criminals trick victims into sexual acts online and then blackmail them.
Some of those responsible could be based abroad, Cleveland Paedophile Online Investigations Team said.
The force said anyone concerned should contact police.
Det Sgt Kevin Carter said: "The threats and demands made in cases like these can be distressing and we are working closely with partners to respond to these reports and safeguard those at risk.
"I would ask children, parents, carers, and safeguarding leads to be extra vigilant, and I encourage anyone with concerns to contact Cleveland Police."
