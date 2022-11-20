Rare Raymond Briggs author illustrations on display
A selection of rarely seen images created by The Snowman and Father Christmas author Raymond Briggs have gone on display at a museum.
Mr Briggs, who also created Fungus the Bogeyman, died in August aged 88.
The Snowman was adapted into Bafta TV award-winning animated film in 1982 and has sold more than 5.5m copies around the world.
Raymond Briggs: A Retrospective will be at the Bowes Museum in Barnard Castle until 26 February.
It features a variety of his work held by the Quentin Blake Centre for Illustration, some of which have "never been shown before in the north of England," a museum spokeswoman said.
The exhibition includes work from Briggs' The Snowman (published in 1978), Father Christmas (1973), Fungus the Bogeyman (1977) and autobiographical graphic novel Ethel and Ernest (1998).
It includes his drawings, hand-lettered typography and page designs from his earliest commissions through to his 2004 book The Puddleman.
Here are a selection of works on display at the museum.
