Teesside University football academy aims to develop talent

University staff involved in the academy with footballer George Friend (holding the ball)Teesside University
The university has links with locals clubs Middlesbrough FC, Middlesbrough Women’s FC and Stockton Town

A university is hoping its new football academy will help nurture a fresh generation of male and female players.

Teesside University wants to build on a scholarship scheme set up with former Middlesbrough defender George Friend in August.

The academy will see students able to study their preferred subjects while training and playing at a high level.

Those taking part will get 10 hours of football-related activity a week such as coaching, conditioning and analysis.

It is hoped the scheme could develop the region's next generation of men's and women's footballing talent into semi-professional and professional careers.

Teesside University
George Friend was a popular player during his eight years at Middlesbrough

As an ambassador for Teesside's new academy, current Birmingham City player Friend said: "The North East has a huge amount of talent and it would be fantastic to see a greater pipeline of professional players coming from the Tees Valley as a result of this programme.

"With hard work and dedication, these young athletes could be equipped for promising careers in football - whether that's on the pitch or in the backroom."

The university has a history of supporting sporting excellence through scholarships, as England Women's footballer Beth Mead was on the elite athlete scheme.

Prof Mark Simpson, pro vice-chancellor of learning and teaching, said: "It will provide future generations of talented students with access to exceptional support and facilities to develop their skills and equip them for their future careers."

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics