Redcar blast furnace demolition set for go ahead
- Published
Months of planning will come to fruition later when one of Teesside's industrial landmarks is demolished.
A 250-metre exclusion zone has been put in place for the levelling of the Redcar blast furnace, the casting houses, the dust catcher and conveyors.
Air horns will be sounded at about 09:00 GMT shortly before the structure is felled in a matter of seconds.
The blast furnace dates back to the late 70s and once produced 3.6 million tonnes of iron a year.
The former steelworks site is being cleared to create the Teesworks industrial zone.
The structures are expected to fall in a westerly direction away from the coast.
Thompsons of Prudhoe, which is carrying out the demolition, has spent months preparing and clearing the site.
Observers are asked to watch from a safe distance and access along Gare Road in Redcar will be closed from 08:00 until about 09:30 GMT.
Teesworks said efforts have been made to reduce the impact of dust from the demolition.
However, it has urged members of the public to be aware of the wind direction on the day.
The four enormous gas stoves which heated the furnace are set to be demolished separately in the next month.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.