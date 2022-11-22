Rugby league player Donna Rodgers gets Great Britain cap 20 years on
A woman who played rugby league for her country two decades ago has finally got her international cap.
Donna Rodgers, who works at Teesside University, was part of Great Britain Women's Rugby League team that toured Australia in 2002.
Ms Rodgers, from Redcar, said she was "immensely proud" of playing for her country.
Rugby Football League (RFL) chief executive Ralph Rimmer, said the recognition was "long overdue".
Ms Rodgers, who is a development and learning manager, played three Test matches and a number of friendlies on the Australian tour.
'Just brilliant'
She said the four-week trip was "intense" but "rewarding", adding: "It was an amazing opportunity to not only represent my country in a sport I loved, along so many talented women, but to experience the sport in another culture.
"I remember being disappointed back then that I had no trophy or medal to show I had played at international level.
"To finally be receiving a cap and heritage number that recognises my achievement and that of my fellow players over the years is just brilliant."
She was one more than 100 women to be retrospectively awarded caps at a Pride of the Lionesses event.
Mr Rimmer said: "This event was a long overdue opportunity to rebalance the scales.
"It was a chance to celebrate the achievements of those women who previously went unrecognised and also acknowledge their role in bringing the women's game to where it is at this moment in time."
Ms Rodgers began playing when she was 13 for Hull Vixens and went on to play for Hull Dockers, East Hull and Yorkshire.
She was also included in the 1996 Great Britain training team at just 17 years old.
