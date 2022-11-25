Cleveland PC who pressed groin into student faces the sack
- Published
A police officer who pressed his groin against a female colleague and was inappropriate with two other women has been convicted of gross misconduct.
The Cleveland Police officer was six weeks into his training in 2020 when fellow students reported his "sexist, sexual and misogynistic comments".
One woman told of how she repeatedly shouted at him to stop as he touched her during a training exercise.
He was found guilty of gross misconduct on 14 occasions and could be dismissed.
One woman wept as she told the disciplinary panel in Stockton-on-Tees how the trainee officer, known as Officer A, had touched her during a self-defence exercise which required her to bend over.
She said: "He pushed his groin towards my bottom. I just wanted it to stop. I was shouting stop, but they thought it was just part of the exercise.
"That was the scariest thing because he didn't stop. I was thinking, 'should I pretend to pass out so it will stop?'."
The panel also proved allegations that Officer A had touched her on several occasions by picking her up and carrying her, and trying to put her in a restraint hold.
Nick Hawkins, who chaired the panel, said: "The panel was satisfied the witness knew it was Officer A behind her, and satisfied she knew it was his groin that made contact with her bottom."
"Although no-one else in the exercise saw or heard anything, the panel concluded this didn't mean nothing untoward happened, but rather the only two people who knew something untoward did happen were Officer A and the witness."
'Uncomfortable and humiliated'
He was also found to have "sexualised" conversations, asking one colleague if she had a "sexy nurse outfit" and another if she was "going to use her handcuffs on her fella".
Officer A denied the allegations and said the women had "launched a campaign of falsehoods against him".
He denied some of the incidents and said some of his "jokey" comments had been "misconstrued", the hearing was told.
But Mr Hawkins said all three witnesses were credible and concluded there was "no campaign" against Officer A.
He said it was "unacceptable to behave in a sexualised manner towards your female colleagues, making them feel uncomfortable and humiliated".
The allegations were "so serious as to justify dismissal and accordingly are gross misconduct", Mr Hawkins said.
The hearing will resume on Friday with submissions on what sanction the panel should impose.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.