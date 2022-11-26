Darlington: Dogs die and 13 arrests in county lines probe
Thirteen men have been arrested and 14 vehicles seized as part of an operation to target county lines drugs gangs.
The investigation was carried out across the Darlington area last week, Durham Constabulary said.
The men, aged from 21 to 72, were held on suspicion of offences including money laundering, possession with intent to supply and animal cruelty.
Three Dachshund dogs were found during a search but have since died as they were in such a poor condition.
The vehicles seized included a BMW X5, a Mercedes A Class, and a Mercedes E Class. Quantities of drugs and cash were also confiscated.
County lines refers to children and vulnerable people being exploited into selling drugs across various locations.
Insp Dean Haythornthwaite, from Darlington Neighbourhood Police Team, said: "Drug dealing and its associated criminality is a blight on our communities and it will not be tolerated.
"These latest arrests and seizures were a result of intelligence we have gathered during recent months around people who exploit vulnerable people for their own criminal gains."
