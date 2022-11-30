Teesside man dies two days after being found at damaged house

Samphire Street, Port ClarenceGoogle
The 61-year-old man had collapsed outside a property on Samphire Street in Port Clarence

A man has died two days after being found collapsed by police at a property which had had its windows smashed.

Cleveland Police said the 61-year-old was found on Samphire Street in Port Clarence at about 19:15 GMT on Monday.

The force had been attending a related report of an aggravated burglary on Hatfield Road in Billingham, which lies about three miles (4.8km) away, about 40 minutes earlier.

Six men and a woman were arrested in connection with the incidents.

A force representative said one man remained in custody, while the six others had been released on bail pending further inquiries.

They said the man had died in hospital and a post-mortem examination was due to be held to determine the cause of his death.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics