Domestic abusers could be evicted in Stockton crackdown
- Published
Domestic abusers could be temporarily evicted from their homes as part of a council crackdown.
Stockton Council said it would explore all avenues as part of its new five-year strategy to tackle the issue.
There were 5,563 incidents of domestic abuse reported in 2020-21, while 30% of crimes responded to by Cleveland Police were domestic-related.
Wellbeing manager Mandy MacKinnon said the figures were shocking and people were being encouraged to speak out.
The statistics for 2020-21, the latest year available, also revealed 40% of incidents involved a repeat victim and 85% of survivors sought help five times before the situation was resolved, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
'No wrong door'
Addressing a Safer Stockton partnership meeting, Ms Mackinnon said: "Some of those [statistics], maybe all of those, are quite shocking.
"Because of that, we are introducing a 'no wrong door' approach.
"We're trying to make sure that there's a level of awareness in communities around attitudes and providing environments where people can disclose and people asking the right questions to encourage disclosure."
She said the council would work with banks and hairdressers to identify potential victims and offer help, adding: "The vision is that everyone at risk of experiencing or affected by domestic abuse is listened to, supported, to live their life free from abuse."
The authorities will also use domestic violence protection notices and orders which can stop an abuser returning to a home or contacting a victim for up to 28 days, giving victims time to seek further help.
The strategy was developed by a working group including members of the voluntary sector, council, NHS, police, the office of the police and crime commissioner (OPCC), the domestic abuse charity Harbour and survivors of domestic abuse.
