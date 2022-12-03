Guisborough man Craig Dixon and his pet dog Duchess killed by car
- Published
A man and his pet dog have been hit and killed by a car.
Craig Dixon, 39, was walking his dog Duchess on Westgate in Guisborough at about 16:40 GMT on Friday when both were hit by a silver Citroen C3.
Members of the public tried to help Mr Dixon until an ambulance arrived but he died shortly after arriving at hospital.
A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.
Cleveland Police has appealed for witnesses or any motorists with dashcam footage to contact the force.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.