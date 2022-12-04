Middlesbrough Council appeals for help catching 'brazen' fly-tippers
A council is appealing for help identifying a pair of "brazen and prolific fly-tippers".
Middlesbrough Council said there had been a spate of incidents, one of which had been caught on CCTV.
Footage showed two men dumping a large load of tyres in Kreuger Alley, North Ormesby, in November, the council said.
Middlesbrough Mayor Andy Preston said it was "brazen criminality that blights communities and we're determined to stamp it out".
He said: "We'll find those responsible and hit them where it hurts - in the pocket - and put their vehicle out of action."
Disposing of waste at local recycling centres is usually free for householders but there is a charge for businesses.
A Ford Transit tipper truck, registration number Y847 GAT, has been reported numerous times for dumping tyres, building waste and other material at various locations around East Middlesbrough, the local authority said.
Fly-tippers face a penalty notice of £400 if caught, while householders can be fined between £150 and £300 for failing to make sure their waste is disposed of legally.
The truck is untaxed and unregistered and will be crushed if found, the council said.
